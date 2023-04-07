The owners of The Forum Peachtree Corners dropped two big announcements this past week.
First off, North American Properties said the planned major redevelopment of The Forum is set to kick off with a groundbreaking ceremony later this month. Secondly, The Forum's owners have signed a leasing agreement to bring in a new Italian-inspired restaurant this summer.
“This is just the beginning for all the exciting plans we have in the works at The Forum as we start establishing Downtown Peachtree Corners,” The Forum’s general manager, Sue Storck, said. “Soon, guests will be greeted by unexpectedly fresh experiences that complement the energy of our quickly growing community.”
The groundbreaking, which will kick off a few years of construction at The Forum, will take place from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on April 27.
North American plans to add additional retail space, including a food hall, an outdoor lawn space for social gatherings, a hotel and residential units to The Forum, which it bought last year. The goal is to make it an open-air lifestyle center on par with north American's other properties, such as Avalon in Alpharetta.
But, while the construction for the redevelopment is expected to take a few years to complete, Peachtree Corners residents will get a new place to eat at the lifestyle center in a few years.
North American Properties announced the Italian-inspired restaurant, Giulia, will occupy 1,720-square-foot of space on Forum Drive, next to Dermani Med Spa.
Giulia will be a pasticceria and bakery and will serve handcrafted pastries, cakes, croissants and sandwiches — as well as beverages such as espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos — in a European-stye setting. Customers will be able to interact with the restaurants bakers and watch them make confections in the restaurant.
“The Forum is such a focal point of Peachtree Corners, and we love NAP’s vision to reposition it as the community’s town square,” Giulia CEO Sahit Gjuka said in a statement. “You see this type of concept throughout New York and Miami, but Atlanta doesn’t have anything quite like it yet.
"We’re excited to be part of The Forum’s next chapter and can’t wait to bring a true taste of Italia to the market.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
