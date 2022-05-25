Competitive Social Ventures recently broke ground on its first Pickle & Social venue. The venue is located at The Exchange @ Gwinnett, the multi-use entertainment development designed by Fuqua Development that is located near the Mall of Georgia.
Photo: Karibeth Gentry/Competitive Social Ventures
This rendering shows the Pickle & Social venue scheduled to open next spring at The Exchange @ Gwinnett.
Photo: Competitive Social Ventures
Pickleball lovers will have a new spot to play — and hang out — next spring at The Exchange @ Gwinnett.
"Pickle & Social is the ultimate hang out spot that combines craft food, signature drinks and live entertainment – along with world class indoor and outdoor pickleball courts," a statement from Competitive Social Ventures said.
Pickle & Social Gwinnett will be approximately four and a half acres and is expected to open in spring 2023, company officials said.
“Pickle & Social is the ultimate addition to the thriving tenant mix at The Exchange @ Gwinnett and compliments not only TopGolf and Andretti’s as an additional entertainment option, but fits in perfectly with the existing shops, 22 restaurants, Sprouts Farmer’s Market and the 1,000 residential units,” Jeff Fuqua, Principal of Fuqua Development, said. “Pickle & Social will undoubtedly attract visitors from the entire metro area to the project. We are thrilled to welcome them to The Exchange @ Gwinnett.”
The venue will offer eight indoor and outdoor pickleball courts adjacent to a 7,000-plus square-foot, full-service restaurant, bar and lounge.
Company officials said Pickle & Social will encompass signature event spaces, a rooftop bar and terrace and an ACL Yard that holds up to 26 professional cornhole lanes. Attached to the full-service restaurant, bar and lounge will be an outdoor biergarten connecting the lounge and play area.
