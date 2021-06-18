Lidl will open its newest Gwinnett County location in a few days.
The German grocery store chain announced it will open its new 20,000-square-foot location at 2330 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth on Wednesday. It will employ 30 people and be the fourth Lidl location in Gwinnett, joining existing stores in Snellville, Lawrenceville and Peachtree Corners.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, with Lidl officials and local leaders gathered to open the store.
There will be special giveaways and offers for the first customers during the grand opening festivities, including gift cards ranging from $5 to $100 for the first 100 customers and a chance to enter a drawing for a $500 Lidl gift card.
Lidl is somewhat similar in concept to another German store chain, Aldi, and has been ranked twice by Food and Wine as being among the Top 10 U.S. Supermarkets, with it ranking ahead of more established American chains such as Trader Joe's and Costco this year.
Lidl officials also pointed to a University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School study that found the grocer's prices were as much as 45% less than national grocers that were located near its stores.
Although Lidl's origins are in Germany, it offers products sourced in the U.S., including hundreds of organic and gluten free products. It also offers specialty items from Europe, however, including hard-to-find cheeses, cured meats and authentic specialty sauces.
Its private label products have received more than 500 awards, including the Sommeliers Choice Awards and the New York International Competition.
The chain also rotates new non-food selections — such as fitness gear small kitchen appliances, toys, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden supplies and tools — every Wednesday.
Lidl also guarantees that flowers sold in its stores are "fresh and beautiful for five days at a minimum." In the case of roses and lilies, that guarantee goes up to seven days.
As is common at Lidl stores, a fresh bakery will be the first thing customers see when they walk in the store.
