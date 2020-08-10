A grill that was being used on a balcony of an apartment in Peachtree Corners is believed to have started a fire that caused damage to eight apartments at the complex, Gwinnett fire officials said.
Firefighter/Paramedic Lt. Justin Wilson said crews were called to The Corners at 1700 Apartments complex, which is located at 1700 Hunters Ridge Lane, at 6:06 p.m. Sunday on a report of an apartment fire. The person who called 9-1-1 to report the fire said smoke and flames were coming from Building 800 at the complex. When crews arrived, they found the flames and smoke coming from a second floor balcony in the two-story building.
"With heavy fire involvement on the balcony, crews initiated a defensive fire attack to knock down the bulk of the flames," Wilson said. "The master stream nozzle from atop the fire engine and the aerial ladder were set up quickly while additional crews completed a walk-around and initiated evacuations. With the exterior fire attack effective, crews deployed multiple fire attack hand lines to transition to an interior fire attack and complete primary and secondary searches of the affected apartments. Multiple ground ladders surrounded the structure as a means of egress for firefighters or victims if located. No victims were found during the searches and everyone had safely evacuated without injury."
Wilson said crews were able to keep the fire contained to the second floor and attic on the right side of the building, which has a total of 16 apartment units. In all eight units sustained some type of damage. That includes four second floor apartments that suffered heavy fire damage, as well as four first floor apartments that suffered heavy water damage from effort to contain the fire.
The eight units on the left side of the building were deemed to be in good condition and utilities, which had been shut off for the entire building initially because of the fire, were restored to that side of the building.
There were no reports of injuries, Wilson said.
"After speaking with occupants of the primary fire apartment, it was determined that the fire originated from a grill that was in use on the balcony," Wilson said. "A fire investigator was notified via phone of the incident. Eight people in seven units were displaced due to the damage. One damaged unit on the right side was vacant per property management. Four occupants from three units requested assistance from the American Red Cross."
Gwinnett fire officials are using the incident as a reminder to practice safety while using a grill and that propane or charcoal grills should be used outdoors and "well away" from homes and deck railings, and should not be used under eaves or low-hanging vegetation. They also grills should be constantly attended to while in use, and that kids and pets should remain at least three feet away from the grill. Residents are also encouraged to regularly clean their grills to remove grease and fat buildup on the racks and catch pans, Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.