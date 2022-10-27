The Greater Eastside Chamber of Commerce will hold a competition next month to find the best food to keep a person warm in the winter.

The chamber — which includes businesses in Snellville, Grayson and Loganville — will hold its annual Chili Cook-Off from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Bay Creek Park, which is located at 175 Ozora Road in the Loganville area.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.