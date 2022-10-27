The Greater Eastside Chamber of Commerce will hold a competition next month to find the best food to keep a person warm in the winter.
The chamber — which includes businesses in Snellville, Grayson and Loganville — will hold its annual Chili Cook-Off from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Bay Creek Park, which is located at 175 Ozora Road in the Loganville area.
“This is an event that you do not want to miss,” Greater Eastside Chamber of Commerce officials said in an announcement. “Do you have a secret chili recipe that has your family and friends asking for more? Or are you a connoisseur of excellent flavored chili? Bring your taste buds, appetite and extra spoons because you are going to want to taste a sample of every pot of chili.”
General admission for the event is free, but anyone who wants to cast votes for the cook-off winner must buy a $10 Chili Tate Tester ticket at mygecc.org. The chamber said it also has limited opportunities for vendors and sponsors. The deadline to enter the competition or to sign up as an exhibitor is Nov. 5.
