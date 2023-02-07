IMG_8454.jpeg

At its Februrary First Friday breakfast meeting on Feb. 3, the Southwest Gwinnett Chamber presented its monthly Character Award to Evelyn Logan of Greater Atlanta Christian School.

 Photo: Bruce Johnson

The meeting, held at the Hilton in Peachtree Corners, is the organization’s signature monthly networking event. Logan was presented with the award, which was created to recognize outstanding students whose attitudes and actions embody the organization’s mission, passion, and commitment to excellence and community action.