At its Februrary First Friday breakfast meeting on Feb. 3, the Southwest Gwinnett Chamber presented its monthly Character Award to Evelyn Logan of Greater Atlanta Christian.
The meeting, held at the Hilton in Peachtree Corners, is the organization’s signature monthly networking event. Logan was presented with the award, which was created to recognize outstanding students whose attitudes and actions embody the organization’s mission, passion, and commitment to excellence and community action.
“Evelyn is genuinely one of the most caring and service-oriented students in our senior class.,” GAC Principal Shane Woodward said. “Evelyn has rebooted the Student Newsletter and has managed her peer committee exceedingly well. She is everything we want a GAC student to be. Spiritually deep, actively engaged in serving others, and phenomenal as a student.”
Logan is also captain of the basketball cheer squad and leads the publicity committee at the school. School officials said she has continually met with the high school administration to advocate for her peers or to start new student initiatives where she has felt there were gaps.
At the presentation, Logan was joined by her parents, Evelyn and Guy Logan, GACS deans Dr. Crystal Downs and Ms. Ali Weller, along with Margie Asef, director of community relations for GAC.
