Greater Atlanta Christian School seniors Molly Pritchard and Marilee Karinshak raised funds for three years to help open the Hale Academy in Cameroon, Africa, which officially opened its doors on August 23, 2021.
Greater Atlanta Christian School seniors Molly Pritchard and Marilee Karinshak raised funds for three years to help open the Hale Academy in Cameroon, Africa, which officially opened its doors on August 23, 2021.
Photo: GAC
Nadine Kezebou (center), known as Coach Nadine, created a nonprofit to help start the Hale Academy in Cameroon, Africa.
Special Photo
Hale Academy in Cameroon, Africa officially opened its doors Aug. 23.
Greater Atlanta Christian School seniors Marilee Karinshak and Molly Pritchard raised funds for three years to help open the Hale Academy in Cameroon, Africa, which officially opened its doors Aug. 23.
School officials said it started several years ago when Karinshak, who lives in Lawrenceville, and Pritchard, who lives in Duluth, joined Nadine Kezebou’s club soccer team.
Kezebou’s path to America began when she was selected to play soccer for the Cameroonian National Team. That decision ultimately led her to play professionally before attending Georgia State University and coach and train players.
Kezebou overcame poverty and many challenges on her inspirational journey. Looking to give back to her homeland, the coach formed the Nadine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to help children access education, healthcare services, and humanitarian aid.
Specifically, the Nadine Foundation undertook efforts to build a school in Mfou, Cameroon, to provide free education to children who would otherwise not be able to attend school.
Karinshak and Pritchard, along with their Atlanta Fire teammates, were inspired by the coach’s story and participated in numerous fundraising activities to help build the school. Finally, years of hard work paid off as Hale Academy officially opened its doors to students earlier this year.
When asked about her efforts and the school opening, Marilee said,
“I am honored and humbled to be a part of this important work and help Coach Nadine make this school a reality,” Karinshak said. “Education is critically important for a better life, and Hale Academy will impact lives for generations to come.”
Keeping with its foundation, soccer is a large part of Hale Academy. And Karinshak and Pritchard have donated uniforms and soccer cleats to the school. Additionally, the students have plans to continue their fundraising efforts to provide more resources to the school, such as computers, books, and other enrichment.
Both students were invited to the grand opening ceremony but could not make the trip due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Karinshak and Pritchard are both GAC athletes who have played soccer at the school for their entire high school careers. Last season, Karinshak served as the team captain, as the team made it to the Class AAA state title game, finishing as the state runner-up.
Pritchard will continue playing soccer at the collegiate level as a goalie for Ohio State University.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.