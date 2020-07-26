Greater Atlanta Christian School rising senior, Haotian (Bob) Yu, has been selected for the 2020 All-National Mixed Choir.
Yu entered GAC as an International home-stay student his freshman year and quickly gravitated to the offerings in the Fine Arts Department and onsite private music lessons.
“Bob has attained and displayed a level of mastery in this subject beyond most students in our country. He successfully passed the two All State rounds of auditions (which required implementation of varied musical knowledge and skills) as well as the subsequent recorded vocal audition for All National,” said Dr. Marcus Miller, GAC Director of Choral and Vocal Activities.
The All-National Mixed Choir is chosen from high school applicants spanning all 50 states and is comprised of over 250 musicians. The culminating program is expected to take place in at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, Nov. 5-8.
Yu is currently in his hometown of Shanghai, China, and was thrilled to hear the news.
“Dr. Miller has impacted me the most throughout my time at GAC. He not only guided me through the process of studying music, but is also a mentor to me,” he said via email.
Yu is the son of Haiying Wu and is a part of GAC’s International Homestay program, where students begin their high school education and graduate from GAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.