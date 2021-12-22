Three Greater Atlanta Christian School students recently auditioned and were accepted into the Georgia All-State Reading Chorus.
Senior Ethan Chase, sophomore Aiden Daniels and freshman Julia McDonnell were selected for an elite ensemble consisting of the top sight-readers in the state of Georgia. The selected singers will have the opportunity to rehearse with a nationally recognized clinician Jan. 27-29 at the Classic Center in Athens, with a culminating performance on Jan. 29.
The unique aspect of this state-level event is that the student musicians will be given the sheet music to read at the first rehearsal that weekend and then will perform the music two days later.
“Ethan, Aiden, and Julia displayed extraordinary technical skills and musical knowledge in order to be selected to this ensemble,” said Dr. Marcus Miller, the GAC Choral Director. “The degree of difficulty found on the audition was post-secondary and beyond. I am very proud of each of them.”
Chase is the son of Dan and Lisa Chase of Duluth. Daniels is the son of Kris and Sariah Daniels of Suwanee. And McDonnell is the daughter of Paula Rosser of Tucker and Glen McDonnell of Atlanta.
