Beginning Aug. 10, Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross will begin implementing its new Synchronous Learning initiative that will provide families with the ability to choose to keep their students home the amount of time they prefer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While in the spring students and teachers attended school completely remotely, the new initiative will allow students to experience real-time teaching and collaboration regardless of their location — in school or from afar.
“For the past several months, a team of GAC senior leaders, school level administrators, and lead teachers have been working to transform our K-12 learning spaces so that classes can be taught face-to-face and online simultaneously,” said Dr. Scott Harsh, president of Greater Atlanta Christian School, in an email to school families.
Synchronous Learning uses smart cameras, directional microphones, and interactive white boards to enable “at-home” students to be more fully integrated into their normal schedule's real-time classroom, as well as with their teachers and classmates.
Live distance-learning platforms have been a part of the school's contingency plans for years, but were created for short-term needs such as inclement weather days or minor illness make-ups.
School officials said, however, that COVID-19's long-term impact prompted the school to invest heavily in more technology, ensuring a high level of cohesive learning both virtually and face-to-face, simultaneously.
The school is currently installing all K-12th-grade classrooms with extensive equipment, including an interactive, adaptive, all-in-one monitor with 16 smart-focus-audio and a 4K camera that tracks each speaker and face. The real-time teaching and collaboration are automatically recorded so students can reference it at a later time.
“This technology allows us to go well beyond what we offered during the shelter-in-place mandate, truly transforming the GAC educational experience,” Harsh said.
