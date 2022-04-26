Greater Atlanta Christian School graduate and Lawrenceville native Elise Karinshak was recently named a 2022 Goldwater Scholar.
The award is the highest and most prestigious award of its type for the fields of mathematics, engineering and the natural sciences. Karinshak was among only 417 undergraduates selected from 5,000 applicants across the nation.
The Goldwater Scholarship Program seeks to identify and support undergraduates who show exceptional promise of becoming America’s next generation of research leaders in those fields.
Karinshak is currently a third-year Foundation Fellow at the University of Georgia studying Computer and Information Science and Engineering.
“My Greater Atlanta Christian School experience was and continues to be a tremendous blessing. GAC’s community, education, resources, and support were essential to my development, preparing me for college and beyond," said Karinshak, who graduated from GAC in 2019. "I am especially grateful for the robust mathematical foundation I gained at GAC. These classes equipped me to engage with and apply the statistical and computational coursework I’ve taken in college.”
Karinshak said she plans to pursue a research career at the intersection of data science and AI-mediated communication, analyzing systems that can generate, augment or modify content to achieve communication goals. She aims to develop data and modeling techniques to improve socially impactful communications efforts, such as public health messaging, and reduce misinformation in the digital environment.
“Inspired by growing concerns of disinformation, I developed and empirically evaluated a model of information dissemination and alteration on social media," Karinshak said. "I synthesized interdisciplinary findings (including computer science, communication, and psychology) to develop the messaging fragmentation model (MFM), which conceptualizes how information evolves as it is transmitted and how users perceive this information.
"I then conducted a quantitative analysis to empirically evaluate the proposed phenomena."
Karinshak is the daughter of Bruce and Zahra Karinshak of Lawrenceville. Following graduation from the University of Georgia as a dual data science and marketing major and studio art minor, she plans to pursue a Ph.D. in data science.
