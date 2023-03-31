Greater Atlanta Christian School's campus in Norcross is seen in this 2016 file photo. The school recently informed alumni, staff, and parents of current students that it is has launched an independent investigation into recently surfaced allegations that a former teacher engaged in sexual misconduct with a student in the 1980's.
Greater Atlanta Christian School officials have brought in an independent investigator to look into newly surfaced allegations against a former teacher who is accused of engaging in unspecified sexual misconduct against a student about four decades ago.
The Norcross-based school recently informed alumni, staff and parents of current students about the investigation. School officials said a graduate recently made an allegation on social media that the teacher abused them when they attended the school in the 1980s.
The teacher, who was not identified by the school, left GAC in nearly 20 years, according to school officials.
"As you would expect, we have taken this allegation very seriously," GAC President Scott Harsh said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to anyone who has been mistreated and is suffering from such tragic experiences.
"We are distressed by the allegation and are committed to understanding what happened, as the education, safety, and emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being of our students, past and present, is of paramount importance to us. For this reason, we have retained a nationally recognized independent investigation firm to assist our school in a thorough investigation."
The investigation will be conducted by Laura Kirschstein, an official from T&M USA LLC who has experience in conducting similar investigations for independent schools across the nation.
In their letters to alumni, staff and parents, GAC officials said that this is the first time someone has made accusations of sexual misconduct against the former teacher who is the subject of the investigation. The school is, however, asking alumni to come forward with any information about past incidents of sexual misconduct.
Anyone who has information about past incidents is asked to contact Kirschstein by sending an email to GreaterAtlantaChristianSchool@tmusallc.com or call 646-445-7591. The school also provided that contact information to staff and parents of current students if they have anything to report.
"We want to provide anyone who would like to relate their experience an opportunity to be heard and supported," Harsh said in the letter sent to alumni. "We will treat any reports received with care and great sensitivity."
Harsh told staff and parents that a review of the school's child protection protocols will be conducted concurrently alongside the investigation.
The school's policies require background checks, using state and federal criminal databases; drug tests; and reference checks any all new employee hires, as well as background checks for volunteers.
GAC's protocols also include providing employees with information and instructions on appropriate adult-student relationships as well as how to recognize child abuse and requirements for mandatory reporting duties.
The employee handbook further outlines what constitutes inappropriate adult-student relationships and stipulates that sexual misconduct is forbidden. The handbooks for employees and parents outline how to report inappropriate adult-student relationships to school officials.
Visitors to the GAC campus must also be screened through the Raptor Technologies Visitor Management System, which checks to see if they are on any sex offender registries.
"We want to assure you that, at this time, we have no reason to believe any current GAC employee has been involved in or accused of sexually inappropriate adult-student behavior," Harsh told staff and parents.
"While we are confident our child protection protocols are robust, the administration will nevertheless conduct a thorough review of our policies and procedures."
