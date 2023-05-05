Partner of the Year.JPG

Shown here with Bria Janelle, center, are, l-r, Newton County School System Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey, Janelle's mother Michelle Townsend, Newton County High School Principal Shannon Buff and Newton County Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Harper.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the Bria Janelle Foundation as the 2023 NCSS Partner of the Year. The foundation is a partner in education with Newton High School. School Principal Dr. Shannon Buff nominated the foundation for the annual award.

Bria Janelle, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, serves as the emcee for the Chicago Bulls but still volunteers countless hours with her foundation at Newton High School, where she serves as the first female PA announcer for the school basketball team. Janelle created a foundation whose mission is to build a stronger community through youth empowerment and community development. That mission has been exemplified in her work throughout the school year with Newton High School, its students and staff.

