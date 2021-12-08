Supporting the Salvation Army’s Can-A-Thon has been an annual school-wide tradition at Greater Atlanta Christian School. Realizing the need was more significant than ever due to the pandemic, the administrators challenged the students to raise an astonishing 30,000 cans.
The school collected 34,000 non-perishables and delivered them to the Salvation Army on Dec. 3.
The infant through 12th grade students rallied their efforts for three weeks in varying ways to accomplish their goals. Different competitions (social media, boy-girl, grade-level) all spurred the number of cans to grow.
A unique twist for the high school was that as each “can goal” was met, a selected faculty member committed to doing karaoke in front of the whole student body.
On Can-A-Thon collection day, more than 80 students from the Performance Training, Swim, and Student Ministry classes volunteered to load the boxes into Salvation Army trucks. On-site at Salvation Army, the GAC Concert Choir serenaded volunteers with spirited Christmas music while student leaders unloaded boxes and presented the donations for the 11Alive Can-A-Thon.
“It truly was a school-wide collaborative effort that made this donation possible,” school officials said.
Making the Can-A-Thon fun adds to the success, but the larger goal is much more intentional.
“It’s inspiring to see our students, from the youngest to the oldest, come together and make a big impact for the food pantries. Our goal is more than collecting canned goods, it’s to develop a love for giving in all capacities,” said Greater Atlanta Christian School President Scott Harsh.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.