Greater Atlanta Christian School's community set a record, collecting 27,000 cans for the Salvation Army's annual Can-A-Thon. The school collected 20,000 cans last year.
Captain Paul Ryerson of the Gwinnett County Salvation Army spoke in chapels to the GAC students and shared how the pandemic has created food insecurity for many families globally and locally. And the GAC community responded.
GAC President Scott Harsh was on hand to help students load more than 1,200 large boxes into two box trucks.
“It’s incredible to see what our families have done and to see the leadership of our students," Harsh said. "In a year when many are focused on what we can’t do, I love seeing our community focused on what we can do. Our students really latched on to the reasons why this help is needed. It’s been such great joy in coming together to give this donation.”
Student leader and senior Deymon Fleming Jr., son of Deymon and Alesia Fleming of Stone Mountain, said: "GAC does a great job instilling a sense of serving in all the students. Can-A-Thon is a natural extension of how we can have a positive effect despite the challenges of 2020.”
“It’s been super uplifting and encouraging to see our school come together and collect cans to make a difference in our community," said senior student leader Sydney Deardorff, daughter of Burt and Sherri Deardorff of Buford,. She heads up service projects for the high School.
The annual Can-A-Thon is sponsored in the Atlanta area by Publix and 11Alive and is active through Dec. 31. GAC challenges all readers to donate a dozen cans: https://salvationarmyatlanta.org/
