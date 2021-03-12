In a move that one Greater Atlanta Christian School official called a "game-changer," the Norcross-based private school began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and other staff on Friday.
The school held the first of several vaccine clinics that it plans to offer its 340 employees as the week ended. Educators became eligible to get the vaccine in Georgia on Monday and GAC officials said it had a "steady stream" of employees who signed up to get their first dose at the clinic, which was held in the Long Forum on the school's campus.
“We are pleased to be able to offer our faculty and staff at Greater Atlanta Christian School the opportunity to take the COVID-19 vaccine in our onsite vaccine clinic," GAC Director of Human Resources Deborah DeBoer said.
"We are extremely grateful for all they have done through such a difficult, challenging time, and we want to do everything possible to help reduce their healthcare concerns. For us, a game-changer in reducing their concerns is making the vaccine readily available to them.”
GAC had continued operating its campus, including its classrooms, programs and activities — with some public health-related modifications — during the current school year. The school, like other education institutions, offered families the option to have their children attend classes in person or participate in the school's synchronous learning platform, known as GAC Sync.
Classrooms use artificially intelligent devices that were installed last summer so instruction could be provided seamlessly for in-person and online students.
“GAC’s exceptional faculty and staff have risen to this challenge, pulling together to ensure we delivered top-notch, uninterrupted instruction to the student body with their display of incredible grit, professionalism, and love for this Spartan community,” GAC President Dr. Scott Harsh said.
