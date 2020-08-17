In a normal year, Gwinnett Great Days of Service would entail thousands of volunteers spread out across the county and engaged in community service projects such as beautifying schools, building little library boxes and helping seniors.
But, 2020 has not been a normal year.
Organizers of the annual community service project announced they will opt for holding supply drives around the county through most of October to help organizations affected by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic.
"Due to the recent pandemic, this year is different," the organizers said. "Gwinnett Great Days of Service (GDOS) will be traveling down a different road for its service days in October. The Coronavirus has hit our community hard and impacted many in different and challenging ways. Our community is struggling to meet basic needs such as food, cleaning supplies, and personal care items.
"Our helping agencies are in very short supply of these items and this is where Gwinnett volunteers and donation drives can all make a real difference."
The Gwinnett Great Days of Service supply drives will be held from Oct. 1 to Oct. 22 in locations such as neighborhoods, schools, businesses, churches and medical centers.
Volunteer information and applications for hosting a collection can be found at www.gwinnettgreatdaysofservice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.