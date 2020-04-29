A kitchen fire sent one person to a hospital and left several apartments damaged in unincorporated Norcross Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to the apartment complex, which is located at the 2020 block of Rockbridge Court, at 7:32 p.m. and found flames coming from the roof and attic of a two-story, multi-unit building. Occupants are self-evaluating themselves when police and firefighters arrived, Capt. Tommy Rutledge said.
"Firefighters quickly deployed fire attack and water supply hose lines to combat the blaze," Rutledge said. "Crews made entry, but were forced out due to a partial roof collapse and rapidly deteriorating fire conditions. Command ordered both aerial ladders and multiple hand lines to flow on the fire to knockdown the bulk of the flames from the exterior. Crews eventually went back inside to complete extinguishment and to conduct overhaul operations."
Rutledge said 40 people were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross was called in to provide them with assistance.
"Two adults were assessed at the scene by paramedics for minor exposure to smoke," Rutledge said. "One adult was transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment."
The fire has been ruled an accident and is believed to have begun as a grease fire while someone was cooking in the kitchen of the apartment where the fire began. The roof sustained heavy fire damage and eight units had extensive fire damage. Another four units had water and residual smoke damage.
"Cooking is a leading cause of residential fires year-round," Rutledge said. "Firefighters encourage all residents to follow safe cooking practices and to supervise food on the stove or in the oven. Keep a portable fire extinguisher close at hand to douse a small fire. Install working smoke alarms on every level and develop a home fire escape plan."
Residents who have questions about apartment fire safety can call the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or send an email to fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.
