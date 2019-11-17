Grayson resident Marni Brown and her dog, Rev, won the Masters Challenge Biathlon championship at the Cynosport World Games last month.
The national championship, hosted by the United States Dog Agility Association, was held from Oct. 23 to 27 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Hundreds of canine athletes and handlers competed in agility events for championship trophies.
Rev, a 7-year-old border collie, took top honors in her height category in the Masters Challenge Biathlon, which showcases both the speed and technical ability of top competitors in the sport of dog agility.
The competition almost didn’t happen, Brown said, which makes her cherish the competitions she and Rev participate in.
“After Rev almost lost her eye after contracting a rare fungal eye infection, every run we have together is special,” said Brown. “To win the gold in Biathlon, our favorite event, is icing on the cake.”
Brown teaches legal classes at the University of North Georgia.
Dog agility requires dynamic physical and mental engagement for dogs and humans, according to the USDAA. Canine athletes are guided only by voice and signals from their human partners. Dogs compete against the clock, leap hurdles, weave between poles, run through tunnels and balance across a see-saw.
Obstacles are set according to the dogs’ height and experience level, allowing dogs of all breeds and sizes to compete.
The USDAA is the world’s largest, independent canine sports authority, dedicated to promoting the sport of dog agility as a recreational, family sport that fosters responsible pet ownership.