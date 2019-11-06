The UGA Collegiate Horse Judging Team recently made its first appearance at a national competition and Grayson resident Madison Walker is part of that group.
The team competed at the Ohio Quarter Horse Congress Judging Contest on Oct. 16, and finished in sixth place. The competition is hosted by one of the largest one breed horse shows in the country, according to team officials.
"College students and youth evaluated 12 classes of top quality horses in classes such as conformation, western pleasure, hunter under saddle, equitation, western horsemanship, hunter hack, western riding, trail, reining, and ranch riding," team officials said in an announcement.
"A possible 50 points per class was earned for perfectly aligning the horses as an official panel of AQHA judges placed the classes. In the afternoon, the students individually addressed the judges with their reasoning for placing five classes from the morning. Students could earn up to an additional 50 points/per reason set with excellent accuracy, correct terminology, and effective presentation skills."
Other team members include Mechanicsville, Va. resident Samantha Ellis, Conyers resident Jenna Farmer, Nolensville, Tenn. resident Bailey Gibson and Madison resident Doug Mundrick.