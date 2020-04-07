Allyson Sivley’s local campaign to support Grayson restaurants and health care workers encountering COVID-19 firsthand started by asking the same question many others are asking right now, “How can I help?”
Sivley’s campaign, “Together We Are Grayson” began as a show of support for nurses and doctors in hospital emergency rooms. Sivley’s sister is a pediatric ICU nurse at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the two talk every day.
“I see her going in every day,” Sivley said. “I felt compelled to help.”
Sivley’s background and degree in marketing helped give her an idea that sparked a movement in the Gwinnett County city. She decided yard signs were a cheap way to both drum up support and turn a profit — 100% of which she said goes to paying for lunches for healthcare workers and first responders each week. That money goes into a fund and eventually to a local restaurant in Grayson to cater for Northisde Hospital Gwinnett, for example, on Friday.
Sivley said in the first week she sold 221 yard signs at $25 apiece. She’s found out that Grayson has rallied to support their own and the signs have been a sign of pride for people to display in their yards.
“I’ve honestly been shocked,” she said. “You get it in one yard and then everybody sees it. One neighborhood that’s back up to mine, one person got one and I think there were 40 or 50 sold in one day. It gives me the sense we still have a lot of decency in this crazy world.”
The first “Together We Are Grayson” meal will be for Northside Hospital Gwinnett doctors and nurses on Friday, she said, and it will come from locally-owned Grayson restaurant Sam’s On Main. There was perhaps no better restaurant to start with than Sam’s On Main and its owner Sam Bazid.
Bazid fancies his restaurant as a family-friendly, community-first place. He’s operated the restaurant for three years in Grayson and has tried to support local causes. Over the past three weeks, Bazid estimates he’s given away 35 cases of toilet paper and dozens of packages of baby wipes that the’s left in front of his restaurant for members of the community to pick up and share. The selfless act is part of what led Sivley to go to Sam’s for the first bulk order.
“What we do here, it’s mostly all about the family and community,” Bazid said. “If we all just help each other out, we’ll all be OK.”
Sivley has plans to support one of Grayon’s local Gwinnett County fire stations next week and more hospitals in the ensuing weeks, if funds keep up.
Anyone interested in donating or buying a sign can do so at togetherwearegrayson.com.
