Madison Walker of Grayson was recently selected to receive a scholarship from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture. He is one of 10 rising college juniors and seniors selected statewide to receive a $2,000 scholarship.
The scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students who are pursuing a degree in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
“Agriculture is Georgia’s leading economic sector. The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture would like to keep it that way, which is why it continues to invest in the bright minds that will power our industry in the future,” said Lily Baucom, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA).
Walker, the son of Robert and Melissa Walker, is a rising junior at the University of Georgia College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences (CAES) where he is pursuing a degree in animal science.
Walker is an honors student and has been named to the UGA Dean’s List multiple times. He is a member of the UGA Young Farmers & Ranchers which is affiliated with Georgia Farm Bureau’s YF&R Program. Walker also belongs to the UGA Rock Climbing Club and the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association.
Growing up, Walker spent his summers working on his grandfather’s ranch near Beaumont, Texas, and now works at a horse boarding/training facility while attending UGA.
Walker volunteers with Athens Food for Kids and serves as a youth leader at Alps Road Presbyterian Church.
The GFA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing Georgia agriculture and creating healthy communities. The GFA works with Georgia Farm Bureau and other agricultural and educational organizations throughout Georgia to achieve its mission.
The foundation is governed by a board of directors comprised of farmers, educators and Georgia agricultural leaders.
To achieve its mission, the GFA funds projects that increase the public’s understanding of agriculture; offers scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture and funds leadership development programs.
To make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the foundation, visit www.gafoundationag.org or contact GFA Executive Director Lily Baucom at 478-405-3461 or lrbaucom@gfb.org.
