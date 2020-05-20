A Grayson man died in a single car accident on Bennett Road Tuesday night, according to Gwinnett County police.
Michael Baker, 52, was heading east on Bennett Road in Grayson when his car hit a tree near Reserve Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Police said Baker had failed to negotiate a curve on the road before hitting the tree.
"Officers arrived on scene along with the Gwinnett County Fire Department and determined that the driver (and only occupant) of the vehicle was deceased," police said in a statement.
The accident is still under investigation and police have not ruled the possibility that speed or alcohol could have been contributing factors.
