IMG_0109.JPG

Gwinnett County police respond to the scene of a fatal single vehicle accident on Bennett Road in Grayson on Wednesday. Police said a 52-year-old Grayson man died after his car hit a tree on the road.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

A Grayson man died in a single car accident on Bennett Road Tuesday night, according to Gwinnett County police.

Michael Baker, 52, was heading east on Bennett Road in Grayson when his car hit a tree near Reserve Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Police said Baker had failed to negotiate a curve on the road before hitting the tree.

"Officers arrived on scene along with the Gwinnett County Fire Department and determined that the driver (and only occupant) of the vehicle was deceased," police said in a statement.

The accident is still under investigation and police have not ruled the possibility that speed or alcohol could have been contributing factors.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Recommended for you

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.