Text of Grayson High School principal's letter to parents

Dear Grayson High School parents and guardians,

At Grayson High, the well-being of our students and staff is a top priority. I know this is a priority we all share as parents and members of the Grayson High community. With that knowledge, I felt it important to tell you about a troubling incident that happened earlier today.

This morning two of our students engaged in a fight in one of our restrooms. During the fight, one of the students used a box cutter to slice the student he was fighting. Fortunately, one of our teachers was in the restroom and was able to break up the fight. The student who was attacked with the blade was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.

I want to be clear, what happened today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Both students will face appropriate disciplinary consequences for fighting, and the student who used the box cutter will face criminal charges. As a reminder, fighting is a violation of the school district’s disciplinary code and the possession and/or the use of a weapon on school property is not only against school district’s disciplinary code, it is against the law. Equally troubling, several students recorded the fight and have posted them on social media. That behavior is also unacceptable, against school district policy and those who engaged in that behavior will also face disciplinary consequences.

Working together, we must help our young people understand that we, the adults in their lives, at school, at home, and in the community, are united and that violence and bad behavior have no place in the Grayson High community.

Sincerely,

Dr. Dana Pugh

Principal