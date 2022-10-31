Grayson High School.png

A fight between two Grayson High School students in a school bathroom resulted in one of the students using a box cutter to "slice" the other one on Monday morning, according to a letter from Grayson Principal Dana Pugh.

Pugh told parents that a teacher who was in the bathroom broke up the fight, but the student who was cut had to be taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening, but still serious, injuries. The student is expected to be OK, according to the principal.