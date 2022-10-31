A fight between two Grayson High School students in a school bathroom resulted in one of the students using a box cutter to "slice" the other one on Monday morning, according to a letter from Grayson Principal Dana Pugh.
Pugh told parents that a teacher who was in the bathroom broke up the fight, but the student who was cut had to be taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening, but still serious, injuries. The student is expected to be OK, according to the principal.
"I want to be clear, what happened today is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Pugh said in the letter. "Both students will face appropriate disciplinary consequences for fighting, and the student who used the box cutter will face criminal charges. As a reminder, fighting is a violation of the school district’s disciplinary code and the possession and/or the use of a weapon on school property is not only against school district’s disciplinary code, it is against the law. Equally troubling, several students recorded the fight and have posted them on social media. That behavior is also unacceptable, against school district policy and those who engaged in that behavior will also face disciplinary consequences."
The fight is the latest example of discipline issues in Gwinnett schools that have prompted complaints from parents and teachers for months. A gun was fired on Shiloh High School's campus shortly after dismissal less than two weeks ago and there have been reports circulating in the community of an increased number of fights in the schools. Brookwood High School had a high number of absences in September after a threat of a school shooting was found scrawled in a bathroom at the school.
Brookwood also went on a soft lockdown last week after reports of a person in the area claiming they intended to harm themselves, but that was elevated to a hard lockdown after a post emerged on social media claiming someone was on campus who threatened to shoot people at the school. Police determined, after a search of the school, that it was not a credible threat and the lockdown was eventually lifted.
There have also been instances of violence against Gwinnett County students off campus as well.
A Norcross High School student was shot and killed while he was off campus, on Technology Parkway, during school hours last week. An 18-year-old Lawrenceville resident is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges in that case.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
