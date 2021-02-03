Grayson High School has been recognized for going above and beyond in supporting military students and families, earning the 2020-21 Military Flagship Award.
Grayson High School is one of only seven schools in Georgia selected to receive the award and its the only school in metro Atlanta.
Grayson Principal Dana Pugh said the award has a special meeting for him.
“As the son of a military parent, I appreciate how important a welcoming high school is to the military family,” Pugh said. “Military life is a lifestyle that is full of transition and sacrifice. Moving can be a stressful time for military children, particularly for a student that is in their junior or senior year.
"The number one concern shared by military families is their children’s educational environment when they relocate to a new location. The Military Flagship award confirms that the Grayson community embraces the military and provides an environment in which students can learn and strive.”
Military Flagship Schools provide specific outreach to military families and recognize and accommodate their unique needs. Each of the seven Military Flagship Schools will receive a special visit (as COVID-19 protocols and guidelines allow) from State Superintendent Richard Woods and a banner to display in their school acknowledging their status as a Military Flagship School.
“Grayson has caring and dedicated teachers who build personal relationships with their students,” Pugh said. “Grayson provides a community that military children can quickly adapt to and begin a new chapter in their lives. Grayson’s dedicated counselors, college and career office, records keeper and registrar guide new students to explore opportunities including the Governor’s Honors Program, technical education, and fine arts programs.
"The Athletic Department offers students opportunities to compete at the highest classification level in every sport. Grayson equips students for future success by providing a secure learning environment where students feel physically and emotionally safe, academically challenged, and empowered to enter the global community with confidence.”
The Military Flagship School Award is open to all schools in Georgia. Applications are evaluated by members of the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.
