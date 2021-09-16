MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Gwinnett County native is serving aboard USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Shavon Higgins is a 2012 Grayson High School graduate. Today, Higgins serves as a Navy logistics specialist responsible for ordering, stocking, and issuing repair parts and general supplies for commands.
“I work in logistics similar to FEDEX and UPS,” Higgins said.
Higgins joined the Navy nine years ago for independence and financial aid for college.
According to Higgins, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in his home county.
“I learned to treat others how you want to be treated,” said Higgins. “Patience is key, and you have to learn to adapt and overcome.”
Iwo Jima is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.
According to Navy officials, amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Higgins is most proud of advancing in rank to petty officer second class and earning his Enlisted Surface Warfare insignia.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Higgins, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I enjoy traveling the world, and being a key role model for the next generation,” added Higgins.
