Recent Grayson High School graduate Jamal Sayid is one of five metro area students recently selected by Bank of America to serve as Student Leaders.
As part of the Student Leaders Program, these students have started paid summer internships with two local Atlanta nonprofits— East Lake Foundation and Grove Park Foundation. There they are gaining workforce, leadership, and civic engagement skills, Bank of America officials said.
Similar to last year, the program has been adapted to a virtual format.
While this is the ninth year East Lake Foundation has hosted Bank of America Student Leaders from Atlanta, it is the first time it has partnered with another Purpose Built Communities’ network member, Grove Park Foundation, as a host.
Since 2013, more than 30 Atlanta Student Leaders have interned with the East Lake Foundation, an organization that works to enable residents in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood and families at Charles R. Drew Charter School to build a better future for themselves through its integrated and holistic model for community revitalization.
“Bank of America remains committed to supporting young adults by connecting them to jobs, community engagement opportunities and leadership development,” Wendy Stewart, president of Bank of America Atlanta said. “We recognize young adults are the future of our community, which is why programs like Student Leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities for students to gain job experience while developing a diverse pipeline of talent as they enter the local workforce.”
In addition to Sayid, who will attend Rice University, the other Student Leaders are:
• Oumy Gueye, Atlanta, graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, enrolling in Emory University.
• Minji Kang, Newnan, graduate of East Coweta High School, enrolling in Georgia Institute of Technology.
• Divine Madubike, Atlanta, graduate of North Springs High School, enrolling in Mercer University.
• Esther Ceballo Ortiz, Atlanta, Westlake High School (Class of 2022).
The Student Leaders program, which started in 2004, recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Atlanta-based Student Leaders will engage in an eight-week paid internship and participate in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project working closely with both East Lake Foundation and Grove Park Foundation on special events and strategies to impact their communities for change.
For example, the students are working with East Lake Foundation on a Back-to-School event at the end of the month to provide school supplies to residents in the East Lake neighborhood and a survey for Grove Park residents to determine the needs of the community in the area of housing, health care, education, arts and economics.
As part of this summer’s program, Student Leaders will also take part in a virtual Summit in partnership with the Close Up Foundation allowing them to participate in Stanford University’s Young Democracy at Home program, which encourages conversation about current issues facing young people today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.