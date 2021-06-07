Jamal Sayid, a recent graduate of Grayson High School, is a recipient of the Princeton Prize in Race Relations.
The prize recognizes and rewards high school students who, through their volunteer activities, have undertaken significant efforts to advance racial equity and understanding in their schools or communities. Sayid, one of only 28 students nationwide to earn the award, was honored for his work to advance racial equity, justice, diversity, inclusion, and acceptance within his school and community through his organization, Global Diversity and Awareness Club (GDAC).
Through GDAC’s monthly meetings highlighting different regions of the world, Heritage Recognition Months, monthly forums, community service projects, voter registration efforts, and advocacy campaigns, Sayid’s organization has fostered a more collaborative, accepting, and tolerant environment. The organization’s initiatives also have facilitated more engagement from Grayson High’s administration and faculty which has led to students feeling proud of their diverse backgrounds and cultures.
Each award recipient receives a $1,000 award and is invited to participate in a Symposium on Race, which will be held virtually in June. During the symposium, recipients will have the opportunity to meet and learn from other Princeton Prize recipients from across the country and to speak with others engaged in racial justice work and scholarship.
Prize recipients and Certificate of Accomplishment recipients also are recognized at ceremonies in their home regions by local Princeton alumni.
The Princeton Prize in Race Relations is run by over 400 Princeton alumni volunteers, all dedicated to an inclusive and supportive society, who feel that it is critical to this nation to address issues of racial inequity and develop better racial understanding.
