A local Georgia author is donating all proceeds from an Amazon book sale to benefit the Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative.
The Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative has seen a large increase in demand for food since the arrival of COVID-19. Both author Tim Westover and the co-op reside in Grayson.
Westover will offer the Kindle version of "The Winter Sisters," for 99 cents through June 8 on Amazon/Winter-Sisters.
"I want to help in my own small way,” Westover said. “Supporting a local charity that's providing urgent, direct help to our neighbors here in Gwinnett is near to my heart. And since the novel is set here in Gwinnett — albeit in 1822 — it's a natural fit."
The co-op serves Grayson, Snellville and Loganville and provides food through a drive up program. The demand for food since last year has increased a whopping 258% due to the pandemic, Laura Drake, executive director of the co-op, said.
“The increased need for food brings almost 700 cars through the co-op each week,” Drake said. “One day in April, our traffic actually shut down the town of Grayson. The police helicopter and the National Guard were called to direct traffic.”
The co-op provided approximately 300,000 pounds of food to Southeast Gwinnett in the last two months.
“The Atlanta Community Food Bank is a big source of our food,” Drake said. “That currently includes a lot of fresh food from restaurants. I also use my ‘hunter/gatherers’ to go out and scour the area for food donations.”
“Cash donors like Tim (Westover), who has given a monthly donation for years, enable us to buy the food items that we’re short on. That might be tuna or peanut butter. We have been blessed by Tim’s generosity. And are honored he wants to continue to gift the community through the SE Gwinnett Co-op.”
The primary function of the co-op is to provide food and/or non-food pantry support. Households that utilize the co-op as a food resource can free up money that then can be applied to other household needs. A family of four has the opportunity to receive approximately $1,800 in pantry supplies yearly.
For more information, visit https://www.segwinnettcoop.org/. To donate or receive help during the COVID-19 relief effort, click on the red box. Contact info@segwinnettcoop.org or 770-985-5229 for more. The co-op is located at 55 Grayson Industrial Parkway.
"The Winter Sisters" is a Southern historical novel filled with folklore, medicine and miracles set in pre-Civil War Lawrenceville. It is the winner of the 2019 Authors Circle Fiction Book of the Year Award, the 2020 IPPY’s Bronze Medal for Best Southeast Regional Fiction and the 2019 Indie Diamond Book Awards Finalist.
Visit www.timwestover.com for more information, or follow Westover on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timwestover and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/timwestoverauthor/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.