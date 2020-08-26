Gwinnett County officials are using a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Land and Water Conservation Fund to pay for improvements at George Pierce Park in Suwanee.
County commissioners voted earlier this month to accept the $100,000 grant, which will pay for improvements to a trailhead parking area and for construction of a new restroom building and playground at the park.
The new playground is expected to include accessible features. A pavilion will also be be refurbished in addition to upgrades to the parking area so the county can have an improved amenity area at the entrance to the greenway trail and softball fields.
It is a matching grant with the matching funds coming from the county's 2014 special purpose local option sales tax fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.