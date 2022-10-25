A human trafficking investigation that the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office launched in January has resulted in the Georgia Attorney General’s Office securing an indictment against the subject of that investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented its case against Loganville resident Sean Curry to a Gwinnett County Grand Jury on Oct. 19. The grand jury indicted Curry on one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

