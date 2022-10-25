A human trafficking investigation that the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office launched in January has resulted in the Georgia Attorney General’s Office securing an indictment against the subject of that investigation.
The Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented its case against Loganville resident Sean Curry to a Gwinnett County Grand Jury on Oct. 19. The grand jury indicted Curry on one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.
“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is working each day to stop those who abuse and exploit Georgia’s citizens for sex,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. “Whether from a supply or demand perspective, anyone who engages in this criminal industry will be found and held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue fighting to end human trafficking in our state.”
Curry is accused of selling a 25-year-old woman for sex at various locations in Gwinnett between January and August of this year. The Attorney General’s Office said Curry used physical violence, by hitting the victim with his hand, and threats of additional physical violence to coerce the victim into letting him sell her for sex.
Curry could be facing a life sentence in prison if he is convicted of the charge against him. He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.
The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office opened its investigation into Curry with help from the Gwinnett County Police Department.
“The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section was created in January 2021 as an initiative by Sheriff Keybo Taylor to combat gang violence and human trafficking,” the sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday. “We thank the Gwinnett County Police Department and the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit for assisting in this investigation as we continue our mission to make Gwinnett County a safer place to live.”
The Attorney General’s Office created the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit in 2019 with support from Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp. The Georgia General Assembly authorized additional resources for the unit during this year’s legislative session.
“In 2021, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested nine individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims,” officials from the Attorney General’s Office said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
