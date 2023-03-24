A Gwinnett County grand jury has formally indicted a former Doraville police officer on charges related to the murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who was killed last summer.
The indictment on four counts, including malice murder and felony murder, was issued Wednesday. The indictment moves the case against Bryant to Gwinnett County Superior Court, where the ex-cop will go on trial at a yet-to-be-determined date.
In addition to the two murder counts, the grand jury also indicted Bryant on kidnapping and false report of a crime charges.
Gwinnett police previously said Morales went missing on the evening of July 26, 2022. She had gone to visit a friend earlier in the day and texted her mother that evening to let her know she was walking home.
She never arrived, however, and police believe Bryant allegedly kidnapped and killed her sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Her body was later dumped in a wooded area near Drowning Creek off State Route 316.
Morales' skeletal remains were discovered by a passerby months later, in February.
Bryant was fired from his job with the Doraville police department on the same day in February that Gwinnett investigators showed up to arrest him on false report of a crime and concealing the death of another charges.
The charges were upgraded, to include kidnapping and murder, by the end of the month.
“This is an unspeakable tragedy,” Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure said last month. “This type of crime, at the hands of a law enforcement officer, evokes anger even within the ranks of this agency.
“Police officers should always be pillars of trust and I do believe that the overwhelming majority of hundreds of thousands of law enforcement in this community are honorable and decent human beings. It’s a shame that Miles (Bryant) was able to get in the ranks of law enforcement, but I am happy with the department’s response.”
Since his arrest, Gwinnett police have said they discovered there were incidents in 2018 and December 2022 where Bryant was accused of trying to break into the homes of women. Police are investigating at least the December 2022 incident.
Meanwhile, Snellville police have also charged him in connection with a 2019 burglary.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
