The award-winning Gracias Choir and Orchestra will perform its Gracias Christmas Cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Infinite Energy Arena.
Gracias Christmas Cantata is a blend of performing arts that consists of an opera, a musical and a choir stage.
Gracias Choir is a world-renowned choir that has been awarded first prize at the International Chamber Choir Competition in Marktoberdorf, Germany, grand prize at the Riva del Garda International Choral Competition in Italy, and first prize at the Montreux Choral Festival in Switzerland.
Two ticket options are available. Guests can request free admission tickets at cctickets.org/atl. Free admission tickets are required for entry and are on a first-come, first-served basis. The second option is priority tickets by donating $20 per seat. Priority ticket holders will be able to skip the regular admission line and choose a seat within the priority section.
Interested patrons can request priority tickets by going to the website at cctickets.org/atl or by calling 404-966-6352.