After eight years in Lawrenceville, Grace Family International Church opened a second location in the city as a result of the growth its seen over the years.
The church celebrated with a ribbon cutting and dedication service on Feb. 1, which was attended by a host of pastors, members and friends who wanted to see the completion of the project that began in 2017. Among the distinguished guests were Lawrenceville Mayor David Still and District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque.
“Grace Family International Church has been an integral part of the Lawrenceville community for years and look forward to many years of growth and support for the counties they live and serve in,” Associate Pastor Sandra Harris said. “It is a place of hope, encouragement and faith to many across the world.”
In 2017, Bishop George and Rev. Victoria Creppy purchased the 3.88 acres of land for the new church in Lawrenceville.
“Great obstacles arose when the building project began, but under the leadership of Bishop George and Rev. Victoria, Grace Family International Church prevailed and overcame every obstacle!” Harris said.
However, George and Victoria’s work began more than a decade ago when they founded the church in February 2003 in Bronx, New York. After opening that first church, they proceeded to open churches in Lawrenceville; Ghana, West Africa; and Cobb County.
“Grace Family International Church is made up of over 30 countries and is home to many friendly members,” Harris said. “Our arms are always opened to welcome everyone! Come visit us! This is our ‘Grace Place.’”
The new location is located at 589 Winder Hwy. in Lawrenceville. The first location in Lawrenceville is located at 742 Winder Industrial Way.
