GPS Hospitality, a rapidly growing franchisee with more than 400 Burger King restaurants, recently announced nine Gwinnett County students have received scholarships.
Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience. Burger King employees and their family members pursuing a traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply.
The Burger King Scholars selected for the 2022 program from Gwinnett County include:
♦ Dayana Guillen, Norcross High School
♦ Annalee Keys, Mill Creek High School
♦ Asiya Khan, Mountain View High School
♦ Gael Landi, Georgia Institute of Technology
♦ Sanai Neblett, Dacula High School
♦ Sanai Pope, Grayson High School
♦ Kevin Ramirez-Garcia, Berkmar High School
♦ Denver Tolson, Greater Atlanta Christian School
♦ Austin Wolk, Mountain View High School
“We are thrilled to be a part of the great work the Burger King Foundation does. Supporting the Burger King Foundation Scholarship program is our way of helping advance education” said Patrick Kirkland, GPS Hospitality Director of Operations for the Georgia Northeast region. “The students we’re supporting represent some of the best and brightest in Gwinnett and across the nation who are working towards creating a brighter future for everyone.”
The Burger King Foundation Scholarship program is the Burger King Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the Burger King brand’s co-founder James W. McLamore, whose commitment to philanthropy and education made him a pillar of community service throughout his lifetime.
Scholarship recipients are selected based on their grade point average (GPA), community service, financial need, and leadership/work experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.