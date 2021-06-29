GPS Hospitality, a growing franchisee with nearly 400 Burger King restaurants, recently announced it will award the Burger King Foundation scholarships to 270 students in 10 states this graduation season — including nine students in Gwinnett County.
Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
Burger King employees and their family members pursuing a traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply. This year’s 270 winners include 48 employees and 222 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities. The Burger King Foundation scholarships are a community effort as they are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants. Founded in 2000, the Foundation has awarded more than $48 million in scholarships to over 42,000 students.
The Burger King Scholars selected for the 2021 program from Gwinnett County include:
• YungEun Lee, Mill Creek High School
• Gael Landi, Georgia Gwinnett College
• David Tran, Mountain View High School
• Austin Wolk, Mountain View High School
• Isaac Kaku, Norcross High School
• Shivani Desai, Peachtree Ridge High School
• Patricia Pierre, Gwinnett Technical College
• Jordan Averett, Mill Creek High School
• Dhrumi Shah, North Gwinnett High School
“Setting and exceeding goals are core values at GPS Hospitality, and we have 270 scholars who are on their way to achieving their goals,” said Michael Lippert, president of GPS Hospitality. “Supporting their academic journey is an honor not only for me, but for the countless team members whose efforts with our generous guests converted $1 donations into $270,000 in scholarship funding. Kudos to our restaurant teams for their amazing work.”
The Burger King Foundation Scholarship program is the Burger King Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the Burger King brand’s co-founder James W. McLamore, whose commitment to philanthropy and education made him a pillar of community service throughout his lifetime.
