GPS Hospitality, a franchisee with nearly 400 Burger King restaurants, recently announced it is awarding Buger King McLamore Foundation scholarships to 247 students in 13 states, including 20 to students in the Gwinnett County area.
According to a press release from the company, scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the students have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
Burger King employees and their family members pursuing a traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply. According to GPS Hospitality, this year’s 247 scholarship winners include 39 employees and 208 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities. The $1,000 scholarships are a community effort as they are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants.
The Burger King scholars from Gwinnett include:
♦ Anna Andrews, Lanier High
♦ Gabriela Basauri, Mill Creek High
♦ Manal Bouzefrane, Berkmar High
♦ Rachel Daniel, North Gwinnett High
♦ Christian Donayre, Mill Creek High
♦ Gaelle Dorisme, Dacula High
♦ Zoe Flores, Parkview
♦ Vanessa Franco, McClure Health and Science High
♦ Joshua Goodrich Bell, Greater Atlanta Christian
♦ Katharine Kim, Duluth High
♦ Rachel Kim North Gwinnett High
♦ Cheng Jun Lin, Duluth High
♦ Toby Nguyen, Parkview High
♦ Brian Pak, Duluth High
♦ Regan Saunders, Buford High
♦ Sebastian Savage II, Dacula High
♦ Sophia Sparrow, Collins Hill High
♦ Rashell Vasquez, Apalachee High
♦ Jasmine Warren, Peachtree Ridge High
♦ ♦ Laura Yim, Peachtree Ridge High
“We are proud to award these scholarships in partnership with the McLAMORE Foundation,” said Tom Garrett, CEO of GPS Hospitality. “These scholarships are a testament not only to the determination of these deserving students but also the generosity of our guests and the hard work by our team members, who executed successful in-restaurant campaigns to fund the awards.”
The Burger King Scholars program is the Burger King McLamore Foundation’s flagship program, established to memorialize James W. McLamore, the Burger King brand’s co-founder.
