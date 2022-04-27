Gov. Brian Kemp delivers a previous Governor’s Environmental Address for Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful at the Gas South Convention Center. In August, Kemp will deliver his first such address since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Gov. Brian Kemp is coming to Gwinnett to talk about the environment a little later than originally expected.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful announced last week that its 2022 Governor’s Environmental Address has been pushed back to Aug. 12. The governor had been scheduled to visit Gwinnett this month to deliver the speech, but officials said scheduling concerns led to the event being pushed back four months.
“COVID-19 derailed many of our plans over the last two years, so we are thrilled, honored and hopeful to welcome Governor Kemp back to our podium,” Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said. “During his first Environmental Address appearance in 2019, he had a very optimistic outlook for the state — both economically and environmentally. Governor Kemp holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Georgia and was raised to believe that nature and everything in it are gifts from God.”
This will mark the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began that Kemp has been able to deliver the annual address to Gwinnett’s community leaders. Kemp is the fourth Georgia governor to deliver an environmental address, highlighting environmental issues facing the state, in Gwinnett. Former Govs. Roy Barnes, Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal delivered environmental addresses to Gwinnett leaders in the past.
“During (Kemp’s) first speech, he made clear that the environment is an important matter to him, and he’s proving that fact with measures like his proposed program to connect farmers with families in need to battle food insecurity and reduce food waste,” Marlatt said.. “It’s a little like our own in-school Food Waste Warrior program on a state-wide scale. Governor Kemp was a big hit with our crowd two and a half years ago, so — barring any emergencies — we look forward to learning what he has to say about Georgia and the state of our environment when he joins us in August.”
