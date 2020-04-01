Gov. Brian Kemp said announced Wednesday that he will issue a statewide shelter in place order that will go into effect Friday, and he is issuing an order today for schools to close for the remainder of the school year.
The shelter in place order will be signed by Kemp on Thursday, and will remain in effect until April 13. The order to close schools for the remainder of the school year was expected to be signed late Wednesday afternoon.
"New models show Georgia will need more time to prepare for hospital surge capacity, and while we are making excellent progress with our team, we have got to be more aggressive," Kemp said.
As of noon Wednesday, Georgia has seen a total of 4,638 cases of COVID-19 and 139 deaths from the disease.
During a late afternoon press conference Wednesday, the governor cited a projection from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which expects reach its peak hospital capacity on April 23 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"This model assumes that Georgians continue to abide by the state's orders and use social distancing methods through the end of May," Kemp said. "These numbers, as you know, are updated on a daily basis and we are continuing to monitor capacity."
The order to close schools will not impact online learning efforts being undertaken by districts, such as Gwinnett County Public Schools.
The governor said the shelter in place order will be enforced by state law enforcement and "other people that I have authority to deputize."
