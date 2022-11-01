Gov. Brian Kemp told a crowd of supporters at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday that he expects this year's state elections will show a different story for Republicans in Atlanta's northern suburbs than what was seen in the 2020 presidential election.

Two years ago, President Joe Biden picked up big support in the north metro suburbs, areas that had traditionally backed Republicans for decades, on his way to defeating then-President Donald Trump statewide. In Gwinnett, it was part of an ongoing trend which has seen no Republican candidate for governor or president win the county since 2014.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.