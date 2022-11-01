Gov. Brian Kemp, center, is flanked by Attorney General Chris Carr, left, and Insurance Commissioner John King, right, as he answers questions from reporters after a campaign bus tour stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Gov. Brian Kemp and first Lady Marty Kemp, both at center, as well as Insurance Commissioner John King, left, and Attorney General Chris Carr, right, pose for a photo for Lawrenceville police during Kemp's campaign stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Gov. Brian Kemp addresses supporters during a campaign bus tour stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Supporters listen to Gov. Brian Kemp during a campaign bus stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
From left, Insurance Commissioner John King, Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr chat during a Kemp campaign stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
From left, First Lady Marty Kemp and Gov. Brian Kemp chat with supporters during a campaign stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
From left, First Lady Marty Kemp and Gov. Brian Kemp pose for a photo with supporters during a campaign stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp disembark from his campaign bus during a stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Supporters listen to Gov. Brian Kemp during a campaign bus stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Supporters listen to Gov. Brian Kemp during a campaign bus stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Gov. Brian Kemp disembarks from his campaign bus during a stop at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday morning.
Photo: Phil Mistry/PHIL FOTO
Gov. Brian Kemp told a crowd of supporters at the Lawrenceville Lawn on Tuesday that he expects this year's state elections will show a different story for Republicans in Atlanta's northern suburbs than what was seen in the 2020 presidential election.
Two years ago, President Joe Biden picked up big support in the north metro suburbs, areas that had traditionally backed Republicans for decades, on his way to defeating then-President Donald Trump statewide. In Gwinnett, it was part of an ongoing trend which has seen no Republican candidate for governor or president win the county since 2014.
But, Kemp is confident that, although a blue wave has flipped the balance of power in Cobb and Gwinnett counties, he can chip away at some of the Democrats' growing influence in this year's general election.
"I believe with the momentum that we've got, we're going to do a lot better in the suburbs in the urban parts of our state than we did in 2020," Kemp said. "That's why we're spending the last week of the (campaign) bus tour north of I-20.
"We have pounded south Georgia over the last two weeks. We're going to be north of I-20 (now) hitting metro areas. We're heading up to Gainesville and Cumming later today. We're going to northwest Georgia later in the week."
Kemp is betting on his record as governor in the gubernatorial race, where he is facing Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel in the Nov. 8 general election. Tuesday saw Kemp campaigning in Gwinnett, Hall and Forsyth counties, including stops with former Vice-President Mike Pence in Cumming and Gainesville.
Kemp highlighted Georgia's post-COVID economic recovery, saying the state has faired better than others because businesses were allowed to reopen earlier than in other states.
"We've been doing good in our state because we've been saying 'No' to Stacey Abrams," Kemp told supporters. "We said 'No' to her when she criticized me when I was the first governor in the country to reopen during the middle of COVID, and I took so much heat from people on both sides, from her, from the national media, from the local media, from the healthcare pundits that were getting paid to sit in their basement and criticize policy makers at the time.
"But, you know what? I wasn't listening to them. I was listening to you all. I was listening to the restaurant folks. I was listening to the barbers and the cosmetologists and other people that were telling me, 'Look, we can't keep doing this.' Georgians are not going to sit in their basements and lose everything they've got because of a dang virus. Look, we did what we needed to."
The governor pointed to a comment Abrams made at a Gwinnett Democrats fundraising gala in May, when she called Georgia "the worst state in the country to live" while talking about quality of life issues. Kemp's campaign has hammered Abrams since the spring over the comment, featuring it in campaign ads and mentioning at campaign stops.
"Stacey Abrams says that we live in the worst state in the country," Kemp said on Tuesday. "Marty and the girls (the Kemps' daughters) and I disagree. We believe Georgia is the best state in the country to live, work and raise our families and by gosh, we've got to vote this election to keep it that way y'all."
But, Kemp also highlighted outreach his campaign has done to Hispanic and Asian voters — two communities that are key in diverse counties such as Gwinnett. He said his campaign has gone to speak in voters in Hispanic and Asian neighborhoods and sent out targeted mail to minority voters.
Kemp also pointed out that Insurance Commissioner John King, a Republican who the governor appointed to the office mid-term, will become the first Hispanic person ever elected to a constitutional office in Georgia if he wins a full term next week.
Republicans in general have put a greater emphasis on reaching out to minority voters this year. The Republican National Committee has opened Hispanic and Asian community centers in the north metro area, including in Gwinnett, for this election cycle.
And, two local candidates for state House of Representatives seats, Rey Martinez and Soo Hong, were recently featured in commercials that are in Spanish and Korean, respectively.
"We've done commercials together, we've done targeted mail to minority voters in this state with the message that is good for all Georgians, but specifically targeted to raise awareness in their community that, 'Hey, it's OK to vote for a Republican because they are the ones that's been fighting for you the last three-and-a-half or four years,'" Kemp told reporters after his campaign stop in Lawrenceville.
King echoed those sentiments, addressing the issue of minority voter outreach as he spoke in Spanish and English while talking to reporters on Tuesday.
"We have an incredibly positive message, but it's important for our community to hear that message in Spanish that addresses the needs, as the governor said," King said. "It's about the economy, it's about public safety, the things that are important to every Georgian, not just Latinos, not just Asians. It's important to all of them.
"And hearing that message and how welcoming they are to the Republican Party, I think, is something refreshing for our state."
