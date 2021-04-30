Gov. Brian Kemp headed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to visit Georgia National Guardsmen stationed there, prompting praise in Republican circles but also derision from Democrats.
Kemp announced the visit in a series of tweets on Twitter Friday. There are nearly 300 national guardsmen from Georgia currently serving on the border in a support capacity to help Texas and federal law enforcement patrol the border.
"Since the Vice President won’t visit our nation’s border to witness the crisis we’re facing, I decided to go myself," Kemp said in one of the tweets.
The governor posted photos of himself on the Rio Grande, at a section of the border wall that former President Donald Trump had pushed for construction of and meeting with Georgia National Guard officials.
He also posted a video of himself with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia National Guard Adjunct Gen. Tom Carden.
"I just want to say 'Thank you' to the National Guard from Georgia helping Texas, helping America address this very challenging issue," Abbott said. "It's always better with teamwork and we love our friends from Georgia."
The Democratic Party of Georgia, however, jumped on the tweets, casting it as a "political stunt" as a build-up to next year's election cycle where Kemp will be running for re-election.
“This is nothing more than an embarrassing political stunt," Democratic Party of Georgia spokeswoman Rebecca Galanti said. "With an election coming up and his approval ratings plunging, Brian Kemp is fanning the fears of his base and clinging to the worst of his party’s far-right wing in a sad attempt to drum up support.
"Antics like these make it clear that Kemp and Republicans don’t actually want solutions on immigration – they just want a political crisis.”
Kemp spokesman Tate Mitchell pushed back against the Democratic Party's statement, as well as responses on Twitter that mocked the visit with arguments that Georgia does not share a border with Mexico.
"There are nearly 300 Georgia Guardsmen serving on the border right now," Mitchell said in a statement on Twitter. "The governor traveled today to thank them and see what they’re up against. That’s called leadership. Understandable that GA Dems don’t know what that looks like, though."
