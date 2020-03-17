Gov. Brian Kemp issued a call to Georgians on Tuesday to support the American Red Cross as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world.
While state officials work to tackle the spread of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19, Kemp said the state's residents should give blood to help keep blood banks in Georgia stocked.
“As we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we must ensure that we maintain the necessary blood supply to aid patients throughout Georgia and across the United States," Kemp said. "Those who are healthy, without symptoms, and eligible to give blood or platelets should consider doing so.
"America has faced its challenges before, and when we face them together, we come out stronger. I am encouraging all Georgians to support their neighbors and donate blood as they are able."
The Red Cross said in a joint statement with the governor that the blood donating process is safe and that healthy donors are needed to address a blood supply shortage and scheduled blood drives should not be called off.
Red Cross officials said blood drive workers wear gloves, wipe down areas touched by donors frequently, use sterilized equipment for each donor and use an aseptic scrub on the donor's arm before blood is drawn. They are also taking additional precautions because of the COVID-19 outbreak, including putting additional space between donor beds, to comply with social distancing guidelines.
"As an emergency preparedness organization, the Red Cross has also taken additional steps to ensure the safety of staff and donors at each Red Cross blood drive," Red Cross officials said in information provided by the governor's office.
"The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation and who meet other eligibility requirements, available at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross is also pre-screening all individuals by checking their temperature before they enter any Red Cross blood drive or donation center, including staff and volunteers."
