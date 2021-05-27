ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp says he will be signing an executive order restricting Georgia public schools from requiring any students, teachers, and staff members to wear masks.
"As we go into the summer and look for schools to be back in the classroom in the fall, we're not going to have a mask mandate for our kids," Gov. Kemp said on FOX News Wednesday evening.
Speaking to FOX News Wednesday night, the Republican governor said that he thinks "the time for mandates is over."
"We continue to pull back our restrictions now - we have very few - but one of those things as we go into the summer and look at schools to be back in the fall, We’re not going to have a mask mandate for our kids. Our teachers have had the ability to get vaccinated," Kemp said.
According to Cody Hall, Kemp's communications director, the order will go into effect on June 1, Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
"Teachers and school staff have been able to be vaccinated for three months now," Hall said. "We know once you do get vaccinated the chance of you spreading or contracting the virus is very, very low and given that and also the science and data around how little kids can spread or contract the virus makes it to where this move — this new Executive Order — will just make sure that we're getting more students, more teachers, more school staff back to normal."
While Kemp said he won't stop parents from having their children wear masks or teachers from masking up in classrooms, he wanted to stop any schools from requiring face coverings.
The news surprised some school leaders.
"It was just really a shock to me, but we'll be looking forward as a board to reading the actual language," Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairman Everton Blair, Jr. said as reported by Fox 5 Atlanta.
GCPS currently requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks at their facilities.
"Before we're encumbering school districts with the already impossible task of really governing over conflicting guidance that we're getting, we should be focused on putting the conditions in place where we can actually safely do things like take off our masks," Blair said. "So, my focus has really been on really scaling our vaccination efforts."
