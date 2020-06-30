The Fourth of July is traditionally a time when large groups of Georgians gather on the state’s lakes and in other public areas to relax and enjoy a holiday.
But, then again, that tradition is usually not taking place in the midst of a global pandemic.
This year’s Fourth of July holiday will be different from tradition thanks to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, and state and local officials are urging the public to not treat this holiday like any other Independence Day.
“We’re going to keep doing what we’ve always been doing and we’ll keep messaging how people need to act and I want to encourage them to do that,” Gov. Brian Kemp said during a recent visit to a COVID-19 testing site in Lilburn.
Kemp is embarking on a statewide tour this week to promote safe practices, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The governor has resisted making the wearing of face masks mandatory, calling it “a bridge too far” for him, but he has been heavily encouraging Georgians to wear them anyway.
When asked about how the state will protect the health of Georgians and visitors, and keep them safe, if they venture to public spaces for Fourth of July revelry, Kemp highlighted lakes, such as Lake Lanier, and their attraction for vacationers.
“We could have people having worse places to gather than there on our lakes and on our beaches,” Kemp said. “What we need them to do when they get there is to socially distance themselves, to order takeout, eat outside if they can and — if they’re going in restaurants or bars — to use the precautions that we’re taking.
“Wear your face mask as long as you can till you get your food. Try to stay spread out, keep to your group, and if you’re interacting with others, try to do that from six feet away and be smart about this.”
Dr. Audrey Arona, who is the district health director for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments, said it is possible for people to safely celebrate the Fourth of July, but they have to take precautions.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district stretches along the east side of metro Atlanta with several places where people could end up visiting to enjoy the holiday. It includes the southern tip of Lake Lanier as well as Panola Mountain State Park and several county and city parks that are spread across the three counties.
“I want people to enjoy the holiday and I think you can safely enjoy the holiday and protect yourself and your families,” Arona said. “I think there’s a lot of ways to do that. You can gather, just be mindful of masking and staying six-feet apart ...
“And, try, like the governor said, ordering takeout. Our restaurants need that (business) anyway. We can safely have a lot of fun on July 4, but not spreading the virus in doing so.”
One example the state may be looking at when trying to anticipate what could happen as a result of the holiday is what happened after recent protests over the treatment of African-Americans.
Although Georgia has been seeing COVID-19 numbers on the rise lately, Kemp said state officials have told him that “miraculously we haven’t seen an uptick from our protests.” He said part of that is because several protesters followed guidelines designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m grateful to the protesters who were wearing their masks,” Kemp said. “There were a lot of them who were not. We had a lot of our (National) Guard and our law enforcement involved in supporting those peaceful protests and making sure people didn’t get unpeaceful and make sure we didn’t have any physical harm or personal property destroyed.
“Our first responders have been in harms way, so we’ve been testing them, but thankfully we haven’t seen that uptick and I think it’s a good indication that if you’re outside, you’re in a pretty good space as long as you’re socially distancing yourself.”
The governor did say that people may need to be concerned about staying indoors for a long period of time in case they are potentially near someone who has COVID-19 and is either symptomatic or asymptomatic.
One traditional Fourth of July sight that Georgians can expect to see this weekend is the presence of Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers, particularly on the state’s lakes.
“DNR will definitely be on the lakes on the holiday weekend, just like we’ve been doing the whole first part of this when everybody was so concerned about somebody taking their boat out and getting the coronavirus,” Kemp said. “I never was too concerned about that. I thought that was a good place for people to be, not a bad place, and we had very few issues with that.
“But, we’ll be continuing to monitor this. Let me remind people again my orders empower local police departments and local law enforcement to enforce all of these orders.”
