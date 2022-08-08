Governor Brian Kemp Spoke at the 2019 GCB Environmental Address for First Time.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his Governor's Environmental Address to Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful at the Gas South District in 2019. Kemp will again deliver the address on Friday after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo: Anthony Berenyi

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp will head to Gwinnett this week to highlight environmental issues in Georgia.

Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials said Kemp is set to deliver his Governor's Environmental Address at 11:15 a.m. on Friday at the Gas South District in Duluth. It will mark the first time since 2019 that Kemp has been able to give the annual address after Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful was unable to hold the event in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

