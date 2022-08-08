Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his Governor's Environmental Address to Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful at the Gas South District in 2019. Kemp will again deliver the address on Friday after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp will head to Gwinnett this week to highlight environmental issues in Georgia.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful officials said Kemp is set to deliver his Governor's Environmental Address at 11:15 a.m. on Friday at the Gas South District in Duluth. It will mark the first time since 2019 that Kemp has been able to give the annual address after Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful was unable to hold the event in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to learn what our government is doing at the state level to ensure cleaner air, water and soil for future generations,” Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful Executive Director Schelly Marlatt said. “With so many opposing views swirling over the subject of climate change, it’s really nice to hear some good news for a change. We’re delighted to welcome Governor Kemp back to our first Environmental Address since the pandemic hit."
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful launched the governor's Environmental Address in 2001 when then-Gov. Roy Barnes was in the Governor's Mansion. Govs. Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal continued the tradition, which eventually became an annual event until the pandemic hit.
This year will mark the 14th time that the Governor's Environmental Address has been held.
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful will also also recognize 2022 Environmental Stewardship & Consciousness Award recipients and two Georgia Gwinnett College students who will receive scholarships from the organization during the event.
