Gov. Brian Kemp and members of his coronavirus task force will address Georgia residents during a rare televised town hall that will be shared by TV stations across the state tonight.
The town hall, which will begin at 8 p.m., will focus on Georgia's COVID-19 situation as well as the state's response to it. It is expected to last one hour.
As of noon on Thursday, there have been 1,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 48 deaths, in Georgia that have been reported to state health officials. Another update on the numbers will be released at 7 p.m., shortly before the town hall begins.
"Georgians are eager to hear directly from their leaders on what we are doing to address the impact of COVID-19 across our state," Kemp said in a statement. "The Coronavirus Task Force is working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of this virus, secure necessary supplies, and keep citizens informed in the days and weeks ahead."
Kemp will be joined by Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Insurance Commissioner John King, GEMA Director Homer Bryson and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during the town hall.
In metro Atlanta, residents can watch the town hall on WSB-TV, FOX 5, 11Alive, CBS46, Univision, Telemundo and Georgia Public Broadcasting. In the Albany area, residents can watch it on WALB, WALB-DT2 (ABC) and WFXL.
