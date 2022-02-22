Gwinnett County's school board members will now be elected without an "R" or a "D" by their name on the ballot.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that moves the county's school board to nonpartisan elections into law on Tuesday morning. The bill goes into effect immediately, which means school board members will be voted into office in one election — unless there is a runoff, of course.
And, since state law stipulates that county-level nonpartisan races be held in conjunction with the party primaries, the school board elections will be held in May.
The first Gwinnett County school board seats to be elected through nonpartisan elections will be Districts 2 and 4, which are up for election this year. District 4 will be an open race due to board member Everton Blair's decision to run for state school superintendent rather than seek re-election to his current seat.
District 2 is expected to at least be a contest between board member Steve Knudsen and parent Michael Rudnick.
Nonpartisan school board elections for Gwinnett were originally floated during the General Assembly's special session last year as part of a redistricting bill floated by state Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford. After pushback from Democrats, Dixon withdrew that bill and a special Senate committee was formed to look at moving all school boards in Georgia to nonpartisan elections.
Ultimately, Dixon said there was not enough support in other parts of the state to move forward with switching all school boards in Georgia that don't already hold nonpartisan elections to those types of elections.
The vast majority of school boards in Georgia are already elected through nonpartisan elections, but there are several that still hold partisan elections.
Some Democrats, such as Blair, and voting rights groups had previously said they could only support a move to nonpartisan school board elections if they were held in November instead of May, but that would not be possible without changing the existing state law regarding nonpartisan elections.
The argument against a May nonpartisan election is that voter turnout would be lower than an election in November.
Other Democrats, including Gwinnett school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson, have opposed making any change to how board members are elected, however.
