Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife, First Lady Marty Kemp, traveled to Buford Tuesday morning to send a message that Georgia will take a stand against human trafficking.
The governor signed three anti-human trafficking bills — Senate Bills 33 and 34 and House Bill 287 — into law during a ceremony at Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter. The star of the show, however, may have been the first lady, whose anti-trafficking GRACE Commission's work led to some of the changes included in the bills.
"Today, as Brian signs SB 33, SB 34 and HB 287, we continue to send that message that there is no place for human trafficking in this great state of Georgia," Marty Kemp said.
Combating human trafficking has been a major focus of the first lady and her GRACE Commission, which stands for Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education Commission. She said it first came to her attention earlier on in her husband's tenure as governor, when they attended a press conference where 72 school buses were lined up to represent 3,600 kids who are taken into human trafficking each year in Georgia.
The average age of a victim is 12 to 14, she said.
The governor said human trafficking represents a "theft of innocence and opportunity," which requires decisive action from the state. Addressing the support side for victims is a needed part of that fight, he said.
"A lot of people forget the fact that, in the fight against human trafficking and putting an end to it is the support for victims part of it, so this was another effort to not only go after perpetrators also to support the victims," the governor said.
He also said trafficking is happening in a wide range of places in Georgia, from metro Atlanta counties such as Gwinnett and Clayton counties, to rural Georgia counties such as Clay County.
"There is no prejudice when it comes to human trafficking," Kemp said.
He praised Home of Hope officials for their part in helping children who have been the victims of human trafficking.
"As we stand before you today, we know that Gwinnett County is one of the main hubs for human trafficking in our state and the folks here at (Home) of Hope are on the front lines of this fight every single day, and we're just incredibly grateful for all of your efforts," the governor said.
"But, this problem is not just singular to the metro Atlanta region. In fact, we know it's happening in communities in every corner of our state, so we cannot waste time, we cannot ignore what we know is happening all around us and we must take action."
Home of Hope Executive Director Maureen Kornowa said the shelter was pleased to take part in the bill signing event, adding that all aspects of Georgia's communities must be involved in the fight against human trafficking.
"It is important that we all come together in collaboration to take care of our most vulnerable population, and so we're honored to host this very important signing ceremony today to further impact the future success of victims of trafficking," Kornowa said.
State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, filed both Senate bills. He said Senate Bill 33 allows victims of human trafficking to file a civil suit against their perpetrator, or anyone else who benefited financially from them being trafficked.
Victims of human trafficking have 10 years after they gain their freedom — or 10 years after they turn 18 if they were a minor when they were a human trafficking victim — to file the lawsuit.
Dixon also said Senate Bill 34 allows a person who has been the victim of human trafficking who have escaped to have the records of a name change, if they chose to change it, sealed by the courts to prevent their perpetrators from finding them.
And, House Bill 287 deals with awareness programs that schools must teach to students. Although it primarily deals with adding tobacco and vapor products to the list of mandate alcohol and drug awareness education programs, it also mandates schools must teach human trafficking awareness to middle and high school students.
State Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, authored that bill and State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, worked on the anti-human trafficking piece in it after meeting with members of a Girl Scout troop who wanted to raise awareness of the issue.
"One thing people don't realize is how big these rings are," Dixon said. "They think it's an individual or a small group, but it's actually a larger group that would, in many cases, encompass a hotel or a motel that's involved either directly or indirectly. Sometimes, (it involves) a trucking or some type of transportation group that they'll have in the ring and then the ring is actually operating in the community, out recruiting people in or whatnot.
"Over 50% of people that are trafficked, they know their perpetrator. Either it's a relative, friend, boyfriend (or) girlfriend."
Dixon said he was pleased to see the governor sign the bills into law.
"We got a lot of bipartisan support with it," he said. "Of course there were some folks in certain industries that pushed back a little bit because they felt like most of the folks in their industry, which is true, were upright business folks (and) there were just a few bad actors and they were concerned repercussions.
"But the way (Senate Bill 33 is) written, most of it mirrors a federal statute."
Georgia's first lady said the bill signing Tuesday was not the end of the effort against human trafficking. There will be a continued effort to combat trafficking through legislation in upcoming legislative sessions.
"With these important initiatives, we can continue taking important steps to end modern day slavery and ensure that our state is a safe haven for those who have been victimized," Marty Kemp said. "I want every every Georgian, and the perpetrators of this evil industry to hear me loud and clear: These are only the most recent steps in the ongoing fight to end human trafficking, and certainly not our last.
"As more and more Georgians join us in this important mission, we will continue to make lasting change in our state, by giving a voice to the voiceless, supporting victims and bringing justice to the criminals who support this sinister enterprise. We will continue to shine a bright light on a dark place and change lives for the better."
