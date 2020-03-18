Gov. Brian Kemp is calling on Georgians to hold off on getting tested for the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 if they can so vulnerable populations — health workers and first responders — can be prioritized for testing.
Kemp said the vulnerable populations that will be given a priority for COVID-19 testing include the elderly, people in long-term care facilities and people with chronic, underlying health conditions. Healthcare workers, long-term care facility employees, law enforcement officers and other first responders must also be tested, the governor said.
“Many Georgians are eager to be tested right now, but we need to be mindful of our resources," Kemp said. "We have to be in this fight together. According to federal and state health officials, we must start prioritizing COVID-19 tests for our most vulnerable populations and the people responsible for their care and safety.
"This will conserve precious medical supplies - like masks, shoe covers, and gowns - which are becoming increasingly difficult to find for healthcare facilities due to overuse, export bans, and hoarding."
