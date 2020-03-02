The Coronavirus known as COVID19 has arrived in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday night.
The governor held a late night press conference to announce the state's first cases of the virus. The COVID19 virus has created a panic with outbreaks in China and Italy among other parts of the world. One of the Georgians who is confirmed as having the virus had recently visited Italy, according to Kemp.
"Earlier this evening, we received confirmation form the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that we have two confirmed cases of COVID19 in Georgia," Kemp said. "These cases involved two individuals who reside in the same household, one who recently returned from Italy. Both individuals are isolated at home with other relatives to keep the virus from spreading."
Kemp said he has briefed his Coronavirus task force, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, about the cases. Pence has been tasked by President Donald Trump with leading the nation's Coronavirus response.
"DPH is working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious," Kemp's office announced after the press conference. "People who are identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by a DPH epidemiologist and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms."
